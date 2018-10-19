As political parties gear up for the final round of campaigns leading to the February 2019 elections, Nigerian celebrities and entertainers are putting their money where their mouths are, by encouraging young people to get involved and choose their preferred candidates.
Recently, rapper and Chocolate City boss, M. I. Abaga was at the Modibbo Adamawa University of Technology, Yola, where he was joined by Banky W, Waje, Uti Nwachukwu and Koredo Bello to speak at an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Workshop for students and young adults at the institution.
The election season is usually marked by apathy among millions of Nigerian youths, something these celebrities appear determined to end. The two main political parties in the country: The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have chosen their candidates- the incumbent president Mohammadu Buhari and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, respectively.
MI Abaga, Banky W, Others Want Youth To Vote In 2019
As political parties gear up for the final round of campaigns leading to the February 2019 elections, Nigerian celebrities and entertainers are putting their money where their mouths are, by encouraging young people to get involved and choose their preferred candidates.