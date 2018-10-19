Lagos Records 667 Domestic, Sexual Violence Cases In Three Months

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) says 667 cases of domestic and sexual violence were recorded from July to September this year. Rape Of the number, Alimosho Local Government Area has the highest number which was not disclosed.

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Coordinator of the DSVRT, disclosed this yesterday at Roundtable with NGOs organised by the European Union-sponsored Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme. She said: “The number of reports from the *6820# platform from July to September were 667.

“There were 179 domestic violence reports, 201 sexual abuse reports, 143 reports on child abuse and 144 actual cases.

“The local government area with the highest reports is Alimosho, followed by Kosofe, Ikorodu and Ikeja. “From July to September, the DSVRT attended to 442 clients, 41 of whom were male and 401 female.

“The statistics of the ages of the clients from zero to 17 years was 27; clients of ages 18 to 45 years were 378 and ages 46 years and above were 37.”

Vivour-Adeniyi noted that the purpose of the roundtable with the NGOs was to create a synergy between the organisations and the DSVRT in fighting gender-based violence. “We need a forum to share our successes and challenges as well create a centralised database of NGOs,” she said.