Kwara Warns School Administrators Against Unauthorised Fees

The Kwara State Government has warned school administrators collecting unauthorised fees to desist from such act or be sanctioned.

The Chairman of Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Alhaji Abdulrasaq Ibrahim, gave the warning on Thursday in Ilorin.

Ibrahim, in a statement, said that the Kwara Government was committed to free education for all pupils in primary and secondary schools across the state.

He called on all school administrators to eschew any act that could be detrimental to the growth of education in the state.

The TESCOM Chieftain announced that all teaching and non-teaching staff that were successful in the 2015 to 2017 promotion exercise should pick their promotion letters.

Ibrahim noted that schedules for the collection of the promotion letters are: Friday, Oct. 26: GL 7 to GL 8; Friday, Nov. 2: GL 8 to GL 9; Friday, Nov. 9: GL 9 to GL 10; Friday, Nov. 16: GL 10 to 12.

He said that letters would be issued on Friday, Nov. 23 for GL 12 to GL13; Friday, Nov. 30 for GL 13 to GL 14; Friday, Dec. 7: GL 14 to GL 15; and Friday, Dec. 14 for GL 15 to GL16.

He urged officers concerned to report at the TESCOM headquarters on the scheduled dates by 9:00 a.m. with their original certificates, staff identification cards, letters of first appointment, letters of confirmation of appointment and letters of last promotion. (NAN)