Insurance, Tool For Breaking Poverty -Expert

Without insurance, the circle of poverty and ailment in Nigeria will continue unabated, an economist in Rivers State, Dr. Precious Dappa, has said.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt in an interview on the need for Nigerians to embrace insurance for better benefits, Dappa said that insurance remains one of the best tools to break the circle of poverty in Nigeria.

He maintained that for insurance operators to break the circle they have to intensify efforts in deploying mirco-insurance products through mobile phones.

Dappa called on the industry regulator the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to synergise with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the deployment of insurrance through mobile technology.

He pointed out that with the deployment of micro insurance through digital technology, insurers can contribute up to 12.5 percent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2027 hence urged insurers to migrate from traditional ways of offering insurance to embracing new methods of insurance.

Dr. Dappa, a lecturer in the Department of Management Sciences, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, said the insurance sector plays vital role as it helps to reduce the poverty line, assist entilies and indiviuals manage their risks and protect them from negative adverse effects of unforeseeable events.

The University don asserts, “ In 2011, Nigeria launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy to reduce to barest minimum the percentage of adults that are excluded from financial services from 48.6 per cent in 2010 to 22 per cent in 2020. The strategic goals are driven by a broad range of cordinated interventions including simplified “Know Your Customer’’(KYC) regulations Agent Banking Micro-Insurance and customer protection principles.

He explained that in aligning with the National Financial Inclusion target for the sector and the demand to deepen insurance penetration, NAICOM focused on two major objectives namely: Insurance awareness campaign for the financially excluded and promoting the development of products and business models that meet the needs of the excluded groups.

Dappa said that people have to sort out other pressing demands before making moves for insurance, noting that government should ensure that mocro-economioc issues are sorted out to enable the citizens have the income to purchase insurance.

Chioma Happiness