Grassroots Coach Solicits For Feeders In NPFL

The head coach of Hollanda Football Club of Port Harcourt, Lucky Batubo has appealed to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to introduce feeder team for all the league team in the country.

He said that all the professional league club should have a feeder team, that will also compete amongst themselves in the league.

Batubo stated this yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the No one field, old Port Harcourt township.

He explained that NPFL should borrow a leaf from foreign countries, the likes of Germany, England and France, adding that they discovered a lot young players from their academies.

The former grassroots player further said that, if Nigeria league teams would form feeder teams recruiting players to the national team will be a thing of the past.

“Catching them, to the national team from the academics will be joy to them.

“All the foreign clubs have their feeder team that grooms young players to the senior team”, he said.

Batubo further explained that he has been coaching for the past 11 years with Hollanda FC, adding that he has won 22 trophies in grassroots competition for the club.

“If all Nigeria league club have feeder team Nigeria will not have problem with over- aged players for the junior team”, he noted.

The head coach explained that grooming team in the grassroots take a lot of finance, adding that if giving the needed support, he is ready to discover more talent in the grassroots.

“I am ready to give back to the society, the little experience I have gotten from the coaching course” Batubo stated.

Kiadum Edookor