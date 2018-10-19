Nollywood A – List actress- cum- director, Genevieve Nnaji has signed a deal with United Talents Agency for representation in film, TV and production. The agency which represents top Hollywood celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, Nicholas Houlth, Ewan Megregor, Kim Soo Hyun and Liv Tvler.
According to reports, the deal will also see the actress collaborating to produce movies from Nigeria and Africa. This is coming after the release of her recent directorial debut, “Lion Heart” and requisition of the movie by Netflix.
Genevieve has been in the movie industry for 20 years. The Mbaise, Imo State born actress began her career in a television series titled “Ripples” at the age of 8 years. Only a month ago, her film “Lion Heart” featuring the legendary Pete Edochie, notable comic actor, Nkem Owoh, etc became the first original Nolloywood movie to be bought by American steaming platform Netflix.
Genevieve Nnaji Signs Deal With US Agency
