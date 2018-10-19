Fayose Alerts On Plot To Kill Him …Says He Remains Resolutely Opposed To Buhari …We ‘re Taking Steps To Enforce His Fundamental Rights -Ozekhome

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose who presently is being detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has alerted members of the public of an audio recording conversation currently circulating in the social media in which the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu boasted that nothing will happen should he die in their cell, saying that he was baffled by the conversation, the plot to eliminate him, and that nothing should happen to him.

The EFCC had alerted the general public on audio recording circulating in the social media in which the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was said to have made comments to the effect that, nothing will happen peradventure Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, dies in custody.

The EFCC according to Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media & Publicity denied the audio recording saying the audio recording is fake and adviced the public to disregard ‘disingenuous creation as it is the handiwork of mischief makers intent on distracting the Commission from the serious work of wrapping up the investigation into the corruption allegations against the former governor of Ekiti State.

However Fayose who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, said he was baffled by the conversation and by the plot to eliminate him because of his opposition to the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari wondered why his punishment should be death.

He said he remained resolute in opposition to the APC government tyrannical rule which has impoverished the people, stressing that the country was moving at geometrical progression to fascism under Buhari.

The former governor told the anti graft agency to charge him to court as he has no statement to write or anything to tell the body, saying securing court order to keeping him in detention for two weeks or perpetually cannot change his stand.

Fayose wondered why the EFCC was still demanding written statement from him two years after it claimed it has enough evidence to nail him and the media propaganda it embarked on.

Meanwhile, Human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said efforts had begun to secure release of former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, from Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody. Ozekhome said this in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

Fayose, whose tenure as governor ended on Monday, had last Tuesday reported at EFCC office in Abuja to answer to some allegations levelled against while in office as governor. Ozekhome said “Fayose’s lawyers are already taking steps to enforce his fundamental human rights by getting him released. Fayose “Yes, his lawyers will go to court to enforce his fundamental human rights.

“The EFCC has no right to keep him for over 24 hours. “If they have done that by obtaining a Magistrate Court’s Order that will be in the form of “holding charge” which has been declared unconstitutional and illegal by the Supreme Court. “Holding charge is illegal.

It is unconstitutional.’’ Ozekhome said that the section of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) permitting a magistrate to detain a suspect for 14 days was illegal. According to him, any action outside the provisions of Section 35 of the Constitution which specifically provides for 24 hours, is illegal and unconstitutional.

He explained that the ACJA allowed for detention of a suspect for 14 days, but that Section 35 of the Constitution made it clear that a person could only be detained for 24 hours. “So, when there is a clash between the statute, like the ACJA, and the Constitution, the Constitution prevails by virtue of Section 1(3).

“If they have gotten an order for two weeks from the magistrate court, it is unconstitutional,” Ozekhome stressed.

Recalls that Ozekhome was among Fayose’s supporters who accompanied him to the EFCC on Tuesday. He had said that the present administration was governed by constitutionalism, and that it was a constitutional democracy. When contacted for update of Fayose, especially on the detention, Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, he simply said, “there is no update at the moment.”