Edo To Establish Recreational Centres For Elderly

Edo State Government says it is working out modalities to establish recreational centres for the elderly in the state.

Gov Godwin Obaseki disclosed this at the 5th Conference of Elderly Persons Association of Nigeria, (EPAN) held in Benin yesterday.

Obaseki, represented by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Magdalene Ohenhen, said the decision was in fulfillment to the directive given to states to create recreational centres for the aged.

”In a communique issued at the end of the 18th August Meeting of the National Council on Women Affairs and Social Development, it was considered that states should establish recreational centres for the aged.

”We consider this proposal as imperative and have since set machinery in motion towards achieving the lofty idea,” he said.

The governor congratulated the association for deeming it fit to have a unified body through which attention could be drawn to the welfare of the vulnerable in the society.

According to him, assessing the general standard of living of any society is partly hinged on how the society cares for the highly vulnerable ones such as the children, women and elderly.

”My administration will continue to prioritise social welfare to the needy and vulnerable and prompt payment of pension and gratuity,” the governor said.

Obaseki said that adequate provision for primary healthcare centres in all the wards in the state was ongoing to reduce the stress the elderly go through to access health care services.

He said the public should see the association as an opportunity for a holistic approach towards understanding and offering the needed adequate attention to the elderly.

In his remarks, the National President of the association, Rev. Adebesi Oluwoye, said the theme of the Conference, “The Economic Challenges and the Blessings of Edo Age” was apt as the country was faced with numerous economic challenges.

Oluwoye regretted that Nigeria, despite its God given human and natural resources was ranked one of the poorest countries in the world.