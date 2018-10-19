2019: Yoruba Youth Set Agenda For Atiku

As political parties strategise for 2019 general elections, the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has called on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to prioritise his programme if he emerges President in 2019.

The President of the group,Aremo Oladotun Hassan who made the call yesterday in Lagos, said Nigerians would not stop complaining until the economy, fiscal federation, security, education and infrastructure were repositioned.

Hassan, a lawyer, said that the PDP candidate must set out as an advocate for rule of law if he wins the 2019 Presidential Election.

The youth leader said that the restructuring agenda must be faced head on with setting up of A National Restructuring Affairs Commission with an Executive Bill.

“He (Atiku Abubakar) must be able to summon a greater patriotic will towards building and reviving our dying nation from economic stagnation and social insecurity.

“He must be able to implement the 26 per cent UN Budgetary standard allocation to the Education sector with a view to postulating and establishing a statutory principle of law by enacting the Education Right Bill into law.

“He must be able to have a master plan for transportation development from roads network development programmes,” he said.

According to him, the establishment of a National Transport Park and Fares Management Authority is expected to regulate the amount spent daily on transport fares by Nigerians.

He added that Abubakar also needed to quickly review the Land Use Act laws into Land Licensing and Allotment Law via an Executive Bill, wherein all lands right must revert back to the land owners and communities.

Hassan said that the government would only regulate its operations and management, while the Certificate of Occupancy and Consent should be replaced with Land Certificate of Ownership License.