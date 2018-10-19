2019: Shun Corruption, CSO Boss Urges Nigerians

Chairman of the Civil Society y Organization (CSO) in Rivers State, Comrade Eneface Georgewill, has called on Nigerians not to vote for corrupt persons in 2019.

Comrade Georgewill who made the call recently in an exclusive interview with The Tide on the heels of a sensitatisation rally against corruption, said “corruption has become a norm in our society”.

According to him rather than criticise corruption, politicians currently cover it up.

“Politicians particularly politicial office treasury turned the nations trearuary into private bank account, making it a norm for all up coming politicians to follow.

“Corruption is now a norm in the daily lives of the citizenry at all levels, including the judiciary, university and the private sector he said.

He therefore called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), and the Independent corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to carry out their duties without favouring any party or persons.

“No corrupt injunction should stop them in carrying out their legislative duties both at the Federal and State levels”, he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the State CSO, Mr Ken Henshaw, explained that the target of the rally was the youth who were the ultimate losers in the country.

“The youth are the bribe receivers and also the ones losing greatly in every segments’ of the country”, he said.

The executive director therefore called on the youth to take it upon themselves to move for the criminalisation of corrupt practices in Nigeria.

Beauty David West