We Look Forward To Free, Fair Elections In 2019 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja assured Nigerians and international community that the forthcoming general elections in 2019 will be free and fair, saying it will usher the country into another clime of maturity, peace and unity.

President Buhari who received Letters of Credence from four ambassadors at the State House, including the Ambassador of the Peoples’ Republic of Japan, Mr Yutaka Kikuta, said the country’s political and electoral institutions have continued to evolve in strength, skill and experience after each election. “We are currently at the threshold of another general election and after five general elections in the country since 1999, we expect that the 2019 elections will be free and fair.

“The political system is good and if people work hard they will succeed,’’ the President said. President Buhari also said the increase in number of political parties that will field candidates in 2019 elections indicates more democratic consciousness among Nigerians and willingness to serve the country.

2019: Ex-militants vow to work against Buhari Receiving Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of the Russian Federation. Alexey Shebarshin, the President noted that discussions on reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, partnerships in agriculture and other bilateral interests in trade and economic development will be sustained, commending the country for always standing by Nigeria.