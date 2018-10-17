Technician Docked For Molesting Sister-In-Law

A 43-year-old technician, Julius Aigbefue has been brought before a Minna Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged sexual molestation of his sister-in-law.

The accused person was arraigned on a one count charge of act of gross indecency, contrary to Section 285 of the penal code.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP. Daniel Ikwoche told the court that the victim’s brother, one Michael Amos of Tunga, Minna reported the matter at the Tudun Wada station on October 7.

Ikwoche said the complainant alleged that the accused person had been sexually molesting his wife’s sister who lives with them at Peter Sarki road, Tunga, Minna.

According to him, the molestation is said to have started four years ago when the girl was 15 years old, adding that he also got her pregnant in 2016 and aborted it.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the police complete its investigation into the matter.

In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Nasiru Muazu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20,000 and a surety in like sum.