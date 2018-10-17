Tambuwal Tasks FG On Release Of Leah Sharibu

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to deploy “every reasonable tool at its disposal” to ensure the safe return of the abducted student from Dapchi, Yobi State, Leah Sharibu.

Tambuwal, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant gave the call while condemning the killing of an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Hauwa Liman by Boko Haram insurgents.

Recall that the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, a faction of Boko Haram had executed Liman, on Monday.

The terrorists, however, promised to keep Leah Sharibu, one of the Dapchi schoolgirls who is still being held captive in their custody and turn her to their slave.

However, Tambuwal in a tweet described the murder of Liman as “one too many.”

“The murder of Hauwa Leman, an aid worker for @ICRC_Africa by Boko Haram terrorist group is one too many.

“The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency, deploy every reasonable tool at its disposal to bring Leah Sharibu and others from captivity,” he tweeted.