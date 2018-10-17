Royal Father Cautions Youth Against Violence

Rivers youth have been charged to shun all sorts of violence and consider it as an old fashioned way of achieving any meaningful project.

The Mene Bua Numuu II of Gokana Kingdom, HRH Mene Panedom Badon (JP), made the call in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Tuesday.

He said that right from time immemorial, that violence has not favoured any people no matter the classes of persons involved.

Badon pointed out that peace and conflict resolution remained the best and modern means of addressing issues and not violence.

According to him, it was about time the masses turned to peace crusaders in order to move the nation forward.

The Gokana monarch who challenged the youths as potential drivers of both the political and economic means of the country, said that such could not be achieved through rioting or fighting.

He maintained that violent approach to issues do not only enlongate a matter, but could be counter-productive as concerned parties were always tempted to glue to their different views.

The Ogoni tradtional ruler who described himself as a man of peace, expressed regrets that people could still see violence as solution to issues even where it had brought untold hardship to many top countries of the world.

He also called on the leaders of the country to take employment seriously so as to get the youths busy in different areas of life.

The Mene Bua Numuu II of Gokana, was of the view that, if the youths were engaged earlier with some skillful projects by the government, that they might have little or no time for violence and crime.

Using Israel as a case study, he said that its government engaged the youths in the army at a very tender age thereby, reducing crime through empolyment and training in their country.

Concerning the 2019 general elections, he said that security opeartives must ensure a water-tight security to gurantee safety of lives and property.

He noted that it would be a bad tale if voters could not go out to exercise their franchise due to fear of insecurity, as he called on the Federal Government to always review the welfare package of security operatives so as to boost their morale.

