REC Charges Media On Enlightenment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has urged media practitioners not to disappoint Nigerians in helping them make wise choices in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), INEC in Lagos State, made the appeal on Tuesday at the 2018 Press Week of the Radio Lagos/Eko FM Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ikeja.

Olumekun, who was the guest speaker at the second day of the week-long event, described the media as important stakeholders in the electoral process.

He spoke on “2019 General Elections: The Media and the Challenges of Objective Reporting”.

The REC, represented by Mr Femi Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Commission in Lagos, said the media’s role in the success of elections was very critical.

“May I urge journalists, noble members of the fourth estate of the realm who are very important stakeholders of the electoral process and partners of INEC, to truly function as unbiased professionals.

“You are expected to enlighten, inform and educate Nigerians about the electoral process and also to mobilise the citizenry to actively and conscientiously turn out en masse to vote for credible candidates.

“Your duty is not just restricted to providing debate and marketing platforms for political parties and candidates to publicise their political programmes and ideologies.

“You also have the responsibility to set agenda for discussions on general elections that will enlighten the citizens for the making of informed and wise choices during the general elections,” Olumekun said.

The commissioner, who noted that INEC had mapped out guidelines to proficiently govern its electoral operations, urged journalists to read, adapt and understand the guidelines.

Olumekun said the commission was determined to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

He urged media practitioners to be conversant with the Electoral Act and adhere strictly to provisions on INEC code of conduct for journalists in all editorial operations.

The REC advised the media to make concerted efforts at upholding and abiding by the code of conduct for objective reportage, so as not to set the nation on fire.

He urged the media regulatory bodies to apply the rules and sanction any media house that functions against the ethics of the profession.

In his address, Dr Qasim Akinreti, the Lagos NUJ Chairman, stressed the need to entrench right to association, rule of law, press freedom and right to reply, to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

Akinreti said right to association had helped in the forming of political parties and pressure groups.

“Now over 90 political parties have been registered by INEC,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Olanrewaju Olatunbosun, the Chairman, Radio Lagos/Eko FM Chapel, NUJ, said that the essence and significance of journalists and journalism could neither be underestimated nor overemphasised in any society.

“In spite of the enormity of hazards that go with the practice of journalism all over the world, Nigerian journalists have distinguished themselves in many ways, even in international competitions,” he said.

Olatunbosun said Nigerian journalists had proved to be up to the task, urging that they be accorded respect.

He, however, listed disregard to rule of law, molestation and poor remuneration, among others, as factors militating against smooth operation of journalists in Nigeria.

In her goodwill message, Mrs Ayo-ola Shotonwa, General Manager, Radio Lagos/Eko FM, urged journalists to be ethical and professional while performing their duties.