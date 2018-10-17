NGO Tasks Policy Makers On Immunisation

The 2018 International Girl Child Day’s celebration with the theme: “With Her: A Skilled Girl Force”, has ended with a call on policy makers and other relevant authorities to take proactive steps in ensuring that Nigeria joined other countries to power up immunisation for girls and children.

Speaking during the just concluded annual celebration, which started with a road walk and series of health talks at all market places from Rivers State University (RSU) in Mile 3 through Education Bus Stop in Mile 1 areas of Diobu, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the Coordinator, Care Development Centre (CADEC), Mrs Rhoda Omorodion, urged policy makers and leaders to ensure they put in place everything needed for the proper functioning of Nigerian health sector facilities, including hospitals.

Omorodion argued that when a girl child was vaccinated against common diseases, her reproductive health could be guaranteed, adding that lack of quick access to immunisation and vaccination has caused high incidence of deaths in the country. She said: “Diseases such as whooping cough (pertussis), peumococcal meningitis influenza-related fatalities measles infection associated with high fever, polio disease and some mothers diagnosed with haemophilus influenza type b (Hib) are treatable, if discovered on time.”

Omorodion noted that when people suffer these diseases, it was advisable to publicize them so that other parents and guardians can learn and be encouraged to have their children immunized.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana