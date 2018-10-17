Monarch Lauds Wike On Peace In Rivers Community

The Nyenwe-Ali Egbeda/Ubimini communities in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Christopher Didia has lauded the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his support for the return of peace in the community.

The paramount ruler also thanked all members of the community, who contributed in one way or the other to bring peace in the area.

Eze Christopher Didia expressed gratitude to the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Emeka Woke for his effort to bring peace in Egbeda.

He called on all peace-loving people of Egbeda to sustain the peace in order to usher in development in the community.

He warned mischief makers to desist from sponsoring cultism in Egbeda in order to give peace a chance.

The paramount ruler urged the youths to engage in meaningful ventures rather engage criminal acts.

He remarked that the life of every Egbeda person was important and ought not to be taken in circumstances not approved by law.