Killing Of Aid Worker: CAN Commiserates With Muslims, Others

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the families of the aid workers who were brutally murdered by a faction of Boko Haram outlawed sect.

According to reports, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, killed Hauwa Leman, an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday.

Recall that the terror group had killed Saifura Ahmed last month. Both victims were among the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government area of Borno State, sometime in March this year in a similar manner.

This is contained in a statement issued by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, (Media and Communications), to the CAN President.

According to the statement: “CAN pray to God to give the families of the bereaved, the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), their friends, colleagues, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“May God console and comfort you all. Our heart goes with you and asks God to heal your wounds and restore sanity to our country. May those responsible for the wanton killings in the country repent and reconcile with the entire populace in Jesus name.”