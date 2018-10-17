‘Iwobi Needs To Realise How Good He Is’

Alex Iwobi has been challenged by Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny to “realise how good he could become”.

The 22-year-old forward has become a key component at international level, with Nigeria often looking to him for inspiration.

The Emirates Stadium academy graduate has, however, struggled for the level of domestic consistency that would allow him to cement a regular starting berth with the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger always believed in him whileUnai Emery has handed him a new contract and offered him four appearances this season, with a solitary goal recorded in a 3-2 defeat at Chelsea.

There is clearly plenty of potential to still be unlocked in Iwobi, though, with Koscielny of the opinion that greater self belief will help to bring that talent to the fore.

The Gunners skipper told the club’s official matchday programme: “He has huge potential and he needs to realise how good he could become.

“Right now, he is definitely on the right path to do just that. He is working hard at training and his confidence is high since Unai Emery arrived.

“If you look at him he has everything. He is strong physically, quick, good technically and his movement is good. He needs to be more efficient and clinical so he scores and assists more.

“He is very receptive and listen to advice so I have no doubt that he will continue his progression.”

Iwobi impressed on his most recent start for Arsenal, in a Europa League clash with Vorksla Poltava.

He provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener in a 4-2 win for the Gunners, but was back on the bench for a Premier League meeting with Everton .

Emery gave him 21 minutes in that fixture, but Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette were all returned to the starting XI ahead of him.

The challenge now is for Iwobi to force his way into the reckoning, with enough ability having been shown since making his debut in October 2015 to have passed the 100-appearance mark for the Gunners.