Glaucoma Runs In Family – Expert

As the world celebrated World Eyesight Day last weekend, an ophthalmologist with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Dr Ejele Irabor has warned that glaucoma usually runs in the family, hence, there is need for regular eye check.

In an exclusive chat with The Tide, Dr Irabor stated that though cataract cases are higher than that of glaucoma, there is need for people to have their eyes checked if any of their parent or relative suffer from the diseases.

The ophthalmologist pointed out that glaucoma is a gradual loss of vision and that unlike cataract that can be corrected with surgery or lens, glaucoma leads to total irreparable blindness.

“Glaucoma runs in the family and the end point is blindness, that is why we advise people to go for regular eye checks, especially if you are above 40 years.

“It’s the silent thief of eyesight and that’s why a lot of people don’t notice it early, but it continues to damage the peripheral and finally the focal vision until 75 per cent of ones vision is gone” Irabor stated.

Though the exact cause of glaucoma according to the eye expert cannot be determined, he explained that part of the cause can be attributed to the optic nerve, which gets damaged under pressure from too much fluid in the eye.

He added, “If you have long or short sight problems, or you use steroids, even too much trauma can predispose one to glaucoma”.

The eye expert who is the Acting Public Relations Officer of Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) emphasised the need for early detection as one way to curb glaucoma.

On cataract he said, “It starts with aging. The eyes begin to lose its transparency, but it’s treatable when once the lens is removed and an artificial one is put”.

Cataract, according to him, starts from 50 years and above and keeps getting bad with age, as he noted that people with diabetes, accident victims and sometimes children can be born with it.

Urging for more concerted effort by government and non governmental bodies to give serious attention to eye health, Irabor submitted that eye problems affect productivity.

He also advised the populace to always seek expert advise and do eye checks with specialists, “If you suspect you have eye, problem please go to professionals, and stop patronising quacks along the road”.