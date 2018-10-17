Esperance Sacks Coach Ben Yahia

Espérance de Tunis head coach, Khaled Ben Yahia has been sacked ahead of the club’s 2018 Caf Champions League semifinal second-leg clash against 1º de Agosto in Radès later this month.

Yahia was shown the door two days after the club’s 2-0 defeat away to Tunisian rivals CS Sfaxian in the Ligue 1. The result leaves the defending champions in seventh place on the log standings, six points behind the joint leaders.

The result followed a 1-0 defeat away to Agosto in Angola, with Espérance aiming to turn the tie in their favour on home soil in two weeks time.

Furthermore, Espérance suffered a 1-0 loss to Egyptian club Ittihad of Alexandria in the round of the 32 of the Arab Club Championship, making for a culmination of poor results over the past month that ultimately led to Yahia’s departure.

Assistant coach Moïn Chaabani has taken over the reins on an interim basis and will lead the club for the remainder of the CAF Champions League journey.