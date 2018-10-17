Dappa Biriye 2018 Tourney Holds, Dec

The 24th edition of Dappa Biriye Competition finals which is expected to hold this year tagged “Dappa Briye 2018” has been scheduled to hold in December 2018 at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

This was made known by the President-General of the League of Character Clubs Nigeria, High Chief Christian Kokoriko during his visit as the Leader of the Delegates of Dappa Biriye 2018, senior Apostle Ebis Anderson in Yenagoa.

He said that the visit was necessary in order to know the level of preparation towards the finals, while he reminded the coordinator that the winners of the preliminary finals were expected to represent Rivers State at the main finals in December.

High Chief Kokoriko also advised all the participating teams to take their training seriously to enable them achieve their set goals.

He further called on the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson to support “Dappa Biriye 201” Mr Charles Akpuenika, and promised that this year’s edition of the competition will be upgraded to a national level.

He however thanked the coordinator for receiving them and asked him to see that everything was coordinated well in the spirit of sportsmanship.

The Coordinator of Dappa Biriye 2018, Snr. Apostle Ebi Anderson commended High Chief Kokoriko and his fellow delegates for their visit and also thanked him for sustaining and promoting the football tournament for the past 24 years saying that it had helped to disengaged the youths from various social vices, making them disciplined, reasonable and of good Character.

Opeyemi Oguntuas