Body Vows To End Pipeline Vandalism In N’ Delta

Following the incessant vanalisation of pipelines, flaring of gas by oil companies in the Niger Delta Region, the National Executive president, Environmental Degradation and pollution prevention ( ENVIDAP), a Non Governmental Organisation, Chief Element Ngbechi has vowed to stop the menace across the communities in the region.

The executive president also said, the federal government had authorized the body to stop the act of gas flaring and pipeline vandalism in the region.

Chief Ngbechi who spoke to The Tide shortly after his inauguration by the body as its National Executive President at the (UPTH) Board Room last Saturday in Port Harcourt, said he would partner with security agencies to actualize his dreams.

Chief Ngbechi who was the former National Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria ( IPMAN) incharge of anti-pipeline vandalisation of Petroleum, Protection, Adulteration and monitoring said, he would set up a taskforce to ensure that vendalisation of pipelines was put to an end in the region.

He assured members that he would work assiduously with the body’s governing council to more ENVIDAP forward and achieve its goals.

The National President alleged that the oil companies had vandalized and destroyed the environment at the detriment of human inhabitation.

Chinedu Wosu