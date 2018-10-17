Atiku’ll Liberate Nigerians – Group

The choice of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as Presidential flag bearer of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has been described as a choice that will liberate Nigerian masses from the maladministration of the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Director, Contact and Mobilisation, Atiku Care Foundation Worldwide, Prince Dan Mbachi, stated this Sunday while reacting to the eventual emergency of the former Vice President as PDP presidential candidate during the party’s National Convention in Port Harcourt.

He said the nomination of Atiku has rekindled the hope of Nigerians who have lost faith in the nation as a result of the sufferings unleashed on them by the poor administration under APC

Mbachi commended Atiku for the victory and hailed delegates for having in mind the plight of Nigerians while casting their votes.

“ PDP has through the convention demonstrated to well meaning Nigerians that it is determined to provide the much needed change.

“Our suffering now has expiration date which is soon “, he said and urged the aspirants who contested with Atiku to join forces with him to remove the APC- led administration.

The group further rated the PDP national primary election as one of the most credible and transparent election in the country.

He said the primary election is not only a good omen but also a pointer to what the party would do to restor transparent election in the country.

Mbachi commended the Delta State Governor and Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee of the party, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, for organising a transparent primaries.

He urged Nigerians to rally round Atiku with support irrespective of political affiliation so as to vote out Buhari in 2019 election and be free.

