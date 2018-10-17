AITEO Cup Final: 10,000 Rangers’ Supporters To Storm Asaba

National Chairman of Rangers International FC Supporters’ Club of Enugu, Ibuchukwu Nwodo, yesterday said that the club would storm Asaba with over 50 buses and 10,000 die-hard fans to watch the final of AITECO clash.

This is to enable them support the club during the clash between it and Kano Pillars FC in the final of 2018 Edition of the AITEO Cup (Federation Cup) on October 24 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba in Delta.

Nwodo told newsmen in Enugu that the supporters’ club would mobilise members from all the branches in Nigeria to travel to Asaba to support the ‘Flying Antelopes.’

According to him, a five-man committee has been put in place to mobilise supporters across the country for the trip to Asaba.

“We expect a tough challenge from Kano Pillars but with the way our team has been playing, I do not see us letting the cup slip through our fingers.

“We, members of the supporters club, have put a committee in place to help us organise a smooth movement to Asaba and back with the trophy.

“With the arrangement on ground, we hope to depart Enugu with at least, 50 buses comprising Marcopollo, Coaster and mini buses conveying our supporters to Asaba.

`Our branches in Nnewi, Abakaliki, Onitsha and others have indicated interest to be in Asaba as well.

“We are looking forward to mobilising over 10,000 of our members to storm Asaba, to drum support for our darling Rangers to a resounding victory, “he said.

Nwodo is also a Special Assistant to the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Rangers Matters.

On the qualification of Rangers for the Aiteo Cup final after eleven years, Nwodo said that it was a thing of joy.

He said that the achievement had gone a long way to show the level of motivation the governor had extended to the club since he came to power.

Nwodo said that Ugwuanyi was a strong supporter of the club and had never hidden his love for Rangers.

“It is almost a dream come true and this is pay-back period from the players, for the cup to come back to Enugu after a long while.”