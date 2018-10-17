2019: PDP Appoints Saraki Atiku Campaign DG …Names Wike, Tambuwal, Others Zonal Coordinators …Raises Alarms Over Buhari’s Plot To Rig Polls

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a director-general and six zonal coordinators for the party’s 2019 Presidential campaign.

The PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, shared the news on his Twitter handle, @uchesecondus.

He shared a list of party members, who have been picked to be part of the campaign team of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “After due consultation with party stakeholders, PDP, under my leadership has approved the following as members of Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.”

A statement issued by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday in Abuja, listed the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki as the director-general of the campaign.

Ologbondiyan gave the names of the zonal coordinators as: Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, for the North-West; Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, for the North-East; and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, for North-Central.

The party also appointed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as Zonal Coordinator, South-South; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, for the South-West; and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State as the Zonal Coordinator, South-East.

Others are: former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, as the chairman, Legal Matters; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom as the chairman, Fund Raising Committee.

Ologbondiyan added that the NWC would make further announcement on the composition and structure of the PDP Presidential campaign, in due course.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has said that the appointment of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organization, will ensure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sails to victory in 2019.

He said this while commending the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party on the appointment of Saraki as the Campaign Director-General.

Frank, who warned the ruling party not to contemplate rigging in the 2019 general elections, said with the team put together by the PDP defeat is already imminent for President Buhari and his party.

Reacting in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen, yesterday, Frank said because of the popularity and love Nigerians have for most of the PDP figures in the campaign team, victory is assured for the opposition party in the coming general elections.

While warning the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government not to contemplate rigging the next election, Frank said Nigerians will protect their votes and ensure that their votes count.

Frank added, “I join other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on his appointment as campaign DG. Dr. Saraki and other appointees have proved their competency to deliver and I believe that their current assignment will ensure a safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Daura while his party return to opposition after 2019 general elections.

“I also call on other PDP leaders, most especially all other presidential aspirants to join hands with Senator Saraki during the campaign to solidify the acceptability of PDP and its presidential candidate.”

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, not to “succumb to pressure by the Presidency, to return Mrs. Amina Zakari as director of Operations.”

PDP alleged that Nigerians were aware of the “pressure from the Buhari Presidency to return Amina Zakari, a blood relation of President Muhammadu Buhari, as director of Operations, so that they can use her to manipulate the electoral processes and rig the election for President Buhari.”

The opposition party also charged INEC not to change its “statute-bared stand on the exclusion of Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)” from presenting candidates in the 2019 general elections, following its failure to conduct congresses.

A statement by the party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that with the “redeployment of Amina Zakari to another directorate, nevertheless, its position that her continuous stay in the commission constitutes a threat to free, fair and credible 2019 general elections, given her relationship with President Buhari, who is a major contender in the election.”

The statement said, “Amina Zakari’s removal as Director of Operations has been hailed by majority of Nigerians, a fact, which shows that voters had already lost confidence in her integrity to hold such a sensitive position, for which they prefer her outright removal from the commission.

“Furthermore, Nigerians are also already abreast of the provisions of the law leading to the exclusion of Zamfara State APC chapter from presenting candidates for the elections and we caution INEC against any contemplation to change the rules for the APC.

“The case of Amina Zakari and that of Zamfara APC constitute another direct integrity test for Prof. Yakubu on his capacity, integrity and readiness for free, fair and credible general elections in 2019.

“We, therefore, charge Prof. Yakubu to ensure that he remains on the side of the people and take urgent steps to weed the commission of compromised officials, as Nigerians will accept nothing short of a transparent process in their quest for a replacement for the reckless, vindictive, incompetent and anti-people Buhari-led APC administration.”