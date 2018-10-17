2019 AFCON: Nigeria Beats Libya, Takes Command In Group E

Super Eagles of Nigeria last night in Sfax, Tunisia beat Libya 3-2 in their second back-to-back qualifier for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Odion Ighalo again was the hero with a brace as the Nigerian team scored three times after notching up four last Saturday in Uyo, Nigeria to garner nine points and shot to the top of Group E of the qualifiers after Seychelles frustrated South Africa to a goalless draw at home.

With the results, Nigeria now tops the group on nine points, South Africa sits second on eight while Libya places third with four points and Seychelles bottom with a point.

The Super Eagles made an explosive start to the game in Sfax, with Ighalo and Skipper Ahmed Musa shooting Nigeria into a two goal lead within the opening 17 minutes.

However, the Eagles game petered out midway into the match as the Mediterranean Knights grew into the game. The Libyans, encouraged by Nigeria’s loss of steam, especially in midfield and defence pulled one goal back before the interval.

On resumption of the second half, Libya continued to ask questions of the Nigerian team as the Eagles experienced wave after wave of pressure.

When Libyans eventually pulled level, it threatened to be one of those days for Nigeria but Ighalo pulled another goal from the hat. A beauty of a strike against the run of play to ensure that Nigeria stands at an advantage in the race for the 2019 Nations Cup ticket from Group E.

Gabriel Nwanetanya