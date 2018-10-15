Wike Tasks Stakeholders On NAFEST 2018

Activities in Government House, Port Harcourt, began on a celebration note last week, following the successful conduct of the PDP National Convention in Port Harcourt.

Winner of the primary and the party’s Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar led a powerful delegation yesterday, right from the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, venue of the convention on a ‘ Thank You Visit’ to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in Government House.

In Atiku Abubakar’s entourage were former Governor of Ogun state, Otumba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Peter Obi who was later chosen as the running mate to the Presidential flag bearer, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus , Sen. Ben Murray Bruce, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Austin Opara, and Edo State Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih.

Atiku said: “ I came to personally congratulate the governor, the people and Government of Rivers State and also thank him for hosting a most successful convention.”

He lamented the hardship Nigerians were facing as a result of APC’s failed leadership and stressed the need for the country to chart a new direction.

Governor Wike, who congratulated Atiku on his emergence as the PDP presidential candidate, emphasised the need for all PDP leaders and well- meaning Nigerians to consider it a duty to form a united front to sack the failed APC government irrespective of party affiliation.

Wike said party leaders may have supported different aspirants during the primaries, but that with the emergence of a flag bearer, all hands must be on deck to ensure eventual victory of the party.

Another major event at the week under review was the unveiling of the mascot and theme song for the 2018 National Festival of Arts and Culture ( NAFEST ), Wednesday in Port Harcourt by Governor Wike.

At the event, which marked the beginning of the national ceremony, the governor declared that the ceremony is another platform for Nigerians to witness the rich culture and tradition of the state.

He stated that the festival would further emphasis that Rivers State is not only peaceful but the best destination for investment and tourism in the country and urged all stakeholders to work hard to make the festival a success.

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike, last week charged widows not to allow their unfortunate circumstance destroy their future.

Making the charge, Friday at Governor Wike’s Widow Outreach Programme in Port Harcourt , she called on women to support fellow women and widows protect them from harmful societal practices.

The governor’s wife stressed the need for proper education of the girl-child to empower them face the challenges of life and pointed out that trained women have the capacity to withstand the pressures of widowhood.

She said the administration of Governor Wike will continue to fashion out ways of improving the living conditions of women and widows.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, described the governor as a caring administrator who believes in the welfare of women .

The deputy governor noted that the governor’s gender friendly posture could be seen from appointments into his cabinet and expansion of women political space which enabled them occupy the vice chairmanship positions in the 23 local government councils in the state.

She said the outreach programme would touch the lives of widows in the state.

On Saturday, youths of Emohua Local Government Area declared their support for the re-election of Governor Wike.

They made the declaration during the One Million Youths for New Rivers State Sensitisation Tour and Rally in the area.

Chief of Staff, Government House, Engr Emeka Woke thanked the youths for their strong faith in Governor Wike’s administration.

The Chief of Staff urged them to remain committed and ensure that their votes counts in the 2019 general election.

Chris Oluoh