We’ll Fight Casualisation Outsourcing -NUPENG

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to frustrate attempts by some oil companies to phase-out the union through casualisation of workers.

The NUPENG President, Mr Williams Akporeha made the promise at a dinner to celebrate media practitioners as well as unveiling the union’s plans to celebrate its forthcoming 40th anniversary, last Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, the union has embarked on various strategies to ensure it continued to remain relevant to workers in the oil and gas sub-sector as well as Nigerians.

“Management of oil companies are coming up with various policies to phase out NUPENG and we have embarked on a lot of struggles to ensure that those plans do not come to fruition.

“We have situations where oil management, today puts policies to ensure that workers who are supposed to be under NUPENG cadre are not employed.

“When they are employed they must be under contract and they ensure that they are not unionised and that’s the challenge we continue to face.

“And if as a leader today, I don’t up my game or realise that those are the challenges I must face then I am very sure it will get to a time where you will not have NUPENG anymore.

“So these are the challenges that are before me and I want to tell you that those are the challenges I want to fight with my last blood.’’

Akporeha, who had been a member of NUPENG since 1992, added that several campaign strategies to combat those challenges had been designed, saying, “the campaigns will be to say that NUPENG cannot go under.

“We will continue to stand tall and one of those ceremonies is what we are starting today, he said.