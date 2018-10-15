SNEPCo Scholarship Beneficiaries Hit 375

Another batch of 108 Nigerians have been awarded full secondary education scholarship under the NNPC/SNEPCo National Cradle-to-Career (NC2C) Scholarship scheme launched in 2014, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in the last four years to 375.

A statement signed by the Shell Corporate Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, said the scholarship, administered by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), offers full boarding and tuition-free support to the beneficiaries throughout their education in top-rated private secondary schools across Nigeria.

The statement quoted the Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, as saying that the award ceremony held recently at Grundtvig International Secondary School in Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to Ojulari, “This is part of our wider social investment programmes to support Nigerian youths, particularly the less-privileged, to attain the height of their potential notwithstanding their socio-economic background”.

Ojulari, represented by the company’s Bonga Asset Operations Manager, Elohor Aiboni, said SNEPCo, with the support of the NNPC and its co-venture partners was committed to providing opportunities for Nigerian youths not just in education, but also in entrepreneurial training and empowerment as demonstrated by SNEPCo’s other social investment programmes across the country.

In his remarks at the award ceremony, Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr. Rowland Ewubare described NNPC as a firm believer in human capital development in Nigeria, noting that the NC2C initiative was a right investment in the present and future of Nigeria.

Represented by NAPIMS’ Community Development Supervisor, Tolulope Derin-Adefuwa, Ewubare charged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the scholarship privilege for their better tomorrow.

The scholars, who were selected from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, expressed their gratitude to SNEPCo and the NNPC for the opportunity to study in top secondary schools and the financial relief given to their parents through the scholarship programme.

Acknowledging the task ahead, one of the beneficiaries said, “Getting to the top is the easy part, staying at the top is the hard work”.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana