RSU Students Laud VC Over Credible SUG Poll

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia has been commended for the fatherly role he played during the just concluded RSU Students Union Government (SUG) election.

The President of the union, Comrade Elvis Pretoru Gogo stated this recently when he led the leadership of the Students Union Government of the university on a familiarisation visit to the vice chancellor at his conference room in the university.

The SUG President, while speaking during the visit, gave kudos to Prof. Didia for his student-friendly disposition and non-interference in student affairs during the election.

He, however, pledged the support of the students to the vice chancellor in actualising the dreams of the founding fathers of the university.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Blessing Didia while thanking the SUG executive for their visit, assured them of his continued support, and promised to remain neutral in all elections into the SUG.

He commended the students and the electoral committee led by Prof. Zeb Obipi for ensuring a free and credible poll.

Didia charged the students to focus more on their educational pursuit to enable them become useful to the society.