One Killed During Attack On Tambuwal’s Convoy

The Police Command in Sokoto State has confirmed the death of one person as a result of stray bullets fired when hoodlums allegedly attacked Governor. Aminu Tambuwal’s motorcade in Sokoto last Saturday.
The command’s spokesperson, DSP Cordelia Nwawe told newsmen that one other person who was injured during the incident had been hospitalised.
The Tide source reports that the PDP had organised a reception rally to welcome Tambuwal after his failed attempt to secure the 2019 presidential ticket of the party.
That the governor was received by a crowd of supporters at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto and went in a motorcade to the Government House.
The event was, however, not-hitch free as political thugs armed with dangerous weapons destroyed billboards, buildings and vehicles bearing inscriptions of the opposition party.
A car bearing the APC logo and painting travelling to Sokoto from Bodinga was also set ablaze by mobs near the Sokoto State University.
