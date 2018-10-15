Nine-Year-Old Rivers Indigene Wins Indomie Int’l Award

A nine year old Rivers indigene, David Ayomide Pepple has been inducted into the Indomie International hall of fame.

David who hails from Opobo town in Opobo /Nkoro Local Government Area was among those who won various positions at the 11th edition of the Indomie Independence Buy Award in Lagos.

David came top in his category for social bravery as well as embarking on a house to uplift the fortunes of less privileged children across the country.

The awardee is the founder of Ayomide And Ibitamuno Children Foundation which dealt with the conversion of wastes, particularly plastic waste to wealth.

The foundation was involved in the recent waste to wealth exhibition in Port Harcourt.

In his address during his first charity art exhibition in Port Harcourt, David said the exhibition which held in Abuja and Lagos had as its theme: “Save The World”.

He described plastic as the greatest waste in the world, stressing that it is littered all over the streets and corners of our cities and towns.

He said, “ I intend to use Ayomide And Ibitamuno Children Foundation as a medium to take care of children with health challenges, whose parents cannot pay their medical bills, the street children, orphans and the less privileged, because they grow up to become armed robbers, militants, prostitutes and terrorists”, he said.

Also speaking, Ambassador Haminton Pepple who is the father of the awardee/beneficiary said his son has brought honour to both the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general.