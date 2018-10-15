NGO To Empower 3,000 Youths, Widows

About 3,000 persons are expected to benefit from a skills acquisition programme embarked upon by a non-governmental organisation, “Stand For Truth Organisation”.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, founder of the orgnisation, Mr Jerry Ledee Agbuji said 200 widows had already benefitted from the programme which commenced July this year.

Agbuji stated that the programme which includes plumbing, carpentry, building construction, welding fabrication, tiling, catering, tailoring, fish/poultry farming and educational empowerment was to alleviate suffering of widows and reduce unemployment among youths.

Agbuji who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Max Bold. J/N Resources explained that the vision was borne out of the fact that government cannot single handedly solve the problems of the citizenry, pointing out that emphasis was on the rural people faced with abject poverty and hardship.

The business magnet who said the organisation was prepared to partner with the government at all levels in ensuring that poverty was drastically reduced, observed that although the federal and state governments were trying, they needed to do more, especially in the area of job creation.

Soliciting the support and cooperation of the government, corporate organisations and individuals in ensuring the success of the orgnisations, he commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his massive infrastructural development.

He called on the people of his community, Ueken to vote en masse for Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general elections, assuring that government would remember them in terms of development, and urged youths and widows in Ogoni to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the programme.

Shedie Okpara