LG Boss Wants Immigration To Recruit Eleme Indigenes

The Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Council, Hon. Philip Okparaji has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to consider Eleme sons and daughters during recruitments.

The Chairman made the call when the Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Rivers State Command, Comptroller I.U. Panshekara paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He said the people of Eleme wanted to see their sons and daughters in immigration even though it is in the cadre, notwithstanding.

The Chairman, who disclosed that Immigration officers had always been part of the council’s security meetings assured of the council’s continuous partnership with the Immigration Service and other security agencies to ensure the maintenance of the peace and security the people of Eleme are presently enjoying.

He also stated that though Eleme LGA was not experiencing illegal or unwarranted inflow of foreigners, it was pertinent the men of the Immigration Service remain vigilant and committed to their task.

Okparaji used the medium to express dismay over the hard times the people of Eleme were experiencing due to the indiscriminate parking of heavy duty trucks along the Eleme East-West road by Indorama.

He pleaded with personnel of the FRSC who were also present at the meeting to see what they can do to alleviate the sufferings of the people, adding that a task force will soon be constituted to decongest the road for ease of traffic.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana