IPMAN Urges FG To Fix Refineries

The Independent Petroleum Markers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Federal Government to fix the ailing refineries in the country, and make them functional to boost the supply of petroleum products.

Chairman of the Port Harcourt Refining unit of IPMAN, Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

The IPMAN boss pointed out that a major challenge in the Nigeria Oil and Gas sector was the moribund state of the refineries, which makes its extremely difficult for the independent marketers to access products.

He said that it was sad that the Federal Government give negligible attention to the poor state of the refineries, urging proactive measures to be taken to make the refineries work and enhance availability of products.

He regretted that the neglect of the refineries had led to high patronage of illegally refined petroleum products.

“Because the refineries are not working, people resort to buying illegally refined petroleum products. The market today is flooded with bunkered fuel and kerosene, and this is causing disasters among the users. Most people have been burnt to death by bunkered kerosene. This is avoidable if the refineries are fixed, and functional”.

Comrade Inimgba who restated the commitment of IPMAN against illegal bunkering, said the menace can only be curbed, when genuine products are refined by the existing refineries.

He also lamented the difficulties experienced by its members in loading products, as a result of poor power supply, warning that if the ugly situations are not put to check, it may result in scarcity of products in the state especially during the yuletide.