Banigo Lauds Church Women On Empowerment

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the Women Ministry of the Church of God (Seventh Day) for empowering women with skills and equipping them with the requisite knowledge to keep their families together.

Dr. Banigo stated this during the 2018 Women’s Day Celebration of The Church of God (Seventh Day) Family Worship Centre at Eagle Island, Port Harcourt at the weekend.

The Deputy Governor said the programmes of the Women of the Family Worship Centre are in consonance with the Governor Wike-led Administration’s drive to give Rivers People a new lease of life.

She disclosed that a united family unit is key to raising well-mannered children, which in turn would help curb youth restiveness and ultimately translate to a better society for all, noting that the partnership between the church and government is yielding positive results.

Dr. Banigo, who stressed the importance of a woman’s seed, urged women to sow good seeds at all times in words and actions to make the society a better place.

The Royal Father of the Day, who is also the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah extolled the women’s commitment in the service of God and humanity, noting that every labourer in the Lord’s Vineyard would be rewarded by God.

In her address, Chairman of the Planning Committee, who is also the wife of the state Chairman of the PDP, Mrs Charity Felix Obuah said the Women’s Day Celebration is an annual programme designed to build the women spiritually, morally as well as to strengthen the relationship that exists in families.

In her sermon, on the theme, “Women of Valour”, Deaconess Uche Alozie, Chairperson of the National Women Ministry of the Church of God (Seventh Day), urged women to be submissive to their husbands.

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of Awards to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, his Wife, Hon. Justice Suzzette Nyesom Wike and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo.