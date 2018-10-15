2019: We ’ll Support Atiku To Victory, Wike Declares …Says Nigerians ’ll Die Of Hunger If APC Returns …As RSG Holds Successful PDP Convention Thanksgiving

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that he will wholeheartedly support PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to electoral victory in 2019.

Speaking at the Government House Port Harcourt yesterday during a special thanksgiving service for the successful hosting of 2018 PDP National Convention, Wike declared that at the convention, he promoted the candidature of Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal , but accepted the choice of the party as the way forward.

He said: “I supported the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal fully. I have no regrets for my support for Tambuwal.

“But the party has made a choice and as a loyal party man, I stand by the choice of the party. I will support His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar to victory in 2019. That is what is called party loyalty “, he said.

Wike stated that APC is a hopeless party that has failed Nigeria, pointing out that all Nigerians must work diligently towards sacking the Buhari administration.

“We must put our heads together to ensure that this bad government is sacked. We must ensure that this bad government goes in 2019.

“If this same government returns in 2019, then Nigerians are digging their graves. The suffering now will be a child’s play. That is why we must work for the good of our people”, he said.

He said after the Special Thanksgiving Service, all Nigerians must head to the fields to work for the victory of the PDP in 2019.

The governor noted that the PDP will win in Rivers State despite the evil machinations of the APC Federal Government. He said that he will complete his mission in Rivers State through a resounding victory in 2019.

On the successful hosting of the National Convention, Governor Wike noted that he stood his ground because of the economy of Rivers State and the fact that Rivers State remains the home of PDP since 1999.

“Rivers State has made PDP proud and we shall continue to make PDP proud. God lives in Rivers State “, he said.

He reiterated that PDP is alive today because of the kind of National Chairman that emerged in the person of Prince Uche Secondus.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus called on Nigerians to work towards taking back the country from the brink of destruction.

He said: “Let us take back our country from destruction. Everything about this country has collapsed “.

He noted that after the National Convention, the party leadership has been involved in fence mending to bring all groups to platform to work for the victory of the PDP in 2019.

He said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the best candidate to drive the country to growth and prosperity.

“APC will be finally buried in February 2019”, he said.

Secondus thanked the Government and people of Rivers State for hosting the most successful convention in the history of Nigerian Party politics.

He charged the security agencies and INEC to work towards free and fair elections in 2019, saying that the plot by the APC Federal Government to rig will be resisted.

In a sermon, Apostle Zilly Aggrey said that the PDP is right to thank God for the successful hosting of the National Convention, noting that it is a platform for greater success.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said despite the obstacles, God ensured that the National Convention is the best ever.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday declared that since the inception of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) till date, no state in the country has given more support to the party than Rivers.

The Governor stated this Sunday at a Special Thanksgiving Service organized by the State Government for successful hosting of the party’s National Convention in Port Harcourt.

Wike expressed gratitude to God for the huge success recorded at the convention despite initial insinuations aimed at denying the state the hosting right.

He commended delegates, aspirants and security agencies for their enmense contributions towards a hitch free, and transparent convention.

The governor noted that inspite of initial attempt to politicize Port Harcourt venue of the event, using insecurity there was no death or kidnapping incident recorded.

He said his insistence on hosting the convention in the state was basically for the conomic henefit it would give to the people of the state, stressing that there was economic boom for hotelers, food vendours and other business people in the state.

The Governor said that the Thanksgiving was very appropriate to appreciate the much God has done for the state and ask for more favour.

He advised party members especially those who may not have succeeded during the past primaries not to think of leaving the party but to rather remain loyal and wait for the future.

Wike disclosed his failed ambition to become a Senator in the past when at the last minute the party prevailed on him to step down for Senator Thompson Sekibo.

“You can’t leave PDP for APC because you are not given ticket, what you didn’t get today, you can get tomorrow”, he said and remarked that APC has lost all hopes.

Chris Oluoh