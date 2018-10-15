20 Countries Storm Nigeria For Mining Week

Twenty countries are expected to participate in the 3rd annual Nigeria Mining Week beginning from today till Wednesday in Abuja.

The President of the Miners Association of Nigeria Alhaji Sani Shehu, made this known on Friday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the activities slated for the week.

The week would bring together 100 mining and exploration companies, 40 exhibitors and sponsors among others.

Shehu said the week would create opportunity for serious investors, mining operators, multilateral investors as well as technology solution providers seeking for new markets and clients for minerals exploration and extraction.

He said discussions would focus on critical assessment of the industry, progress, updates, challenges and alignment with the global mining ecosystem.

“Solution platforms to enable local and international investors navigate the sector will be set up during the event.

“The 2018 mining week will be a one stop shop for every miner and stakeholder,’’ he said.

He said the annual event had contributed to the growth and development of the mining sector’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in the last two years.