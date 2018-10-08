UNICEF Moves To Check Open Defecation In Communities

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it has commenced a study on the adoption of appropriate technology to check open defecation in the riverine areas of Rivers State.

UNICEF Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialist Michael Forson said during a media dialogue on Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Port Harcourt.

Forson who spoke in view of EU/UNICEF Delta Support Programme (NDSP) at the event said that the study was based on the scarcity of lands in the riverine areas.

He said that the Niger Delta Support Programme (NDSP) which is currently running in Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Edo and Bayelsa states was part of the intervention by the European Union to mitigate conflicts by addressing causes of unrest and violence as well as check bad governance through youth employment.

According to him, the effective implementation of the project will enable over 1.4million adults in the implementing states to have access to safe water, basic sanitation facilities and high level hygiene practices.

Forson stressed the need for the strengthening of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) departments in the states to drive and implement sustainable WASH projects in the communities.

The expert also stressed the need for policies to increase access to safe and sustainable water supply services in the rural areas in the project states.

On her part, Martha Hokonya who is also a WASH specialist said that number of schools in the implementing states have been targeted for Open Defecation Free (ODF) programme.

Hokonya, who spoke on NDSP major achievements since inception, said that the number of Open Defecation Free (ODF) certified communities are growing in the region despite some delays in the release of counterpart funds by some of the states.

She decried the continuous neglects of RUWASSA units in the local government area as well as the unavailability of latrine ex models in the riverine areas.