Tension In Edo As Sacked Monarch Remains In Palace

A High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State has ordered the occupant of the Aidonogie (clan headship) stool in South Ibie, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Alhaji Aliyu Kelvin Danesi, applicant, to vacate the stool and declaring his emergence and continued stay as “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Justice A. Ehigiamuso, in his judgement delivered of July 24, 2018, upheld the verdict of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, which had ruled that the appointment of Danesi is null and void.

The tussle over the Aidonogie had started in 1997 between the Danesi Branch of the Okhokho Ruling House of Iyakpi South Ibie and Ruling House of Oghiator.

According to the counsel to the respondent in the case, the Oghiator Ruling House, Roland Otaru, SAN, court proceedings were initially instituted on two consolidated cases in 1998 before a Benin High Court on the tussle to decide which of the ruling houses should produce the Aidonogie. The court, subsequently, ruled in favour of the Oghiator Ruling House while Danesi, the defendant, appealed to the Court of Appeal. Judgement was delivered by the court on April 7, 2003. Same year, Danesi appealed to the Supreme Court and, by November 27, 2007, the applicant withdrew his appeal which resulted in the dismissal of the case by the Supreme Court.

Citing the lead judgement of the Court of Appeal of 2007, Justice Ehigiamuso stated, “The stand of this court is that until the judgement by the Court of Appeal is set aside, all purported actions taken by either party from 1999-2007 while issues have not been decided by court are all exercise in futility.

“To conclude then, there is no cause of action before this court as the issues raised here have already been determined by the Court of Appeal which judgement subsists, thereby striping this court of the jurisdiction to adjudicate there to.

“ In an earlier judgement delivered by Justice J.O. Sadoh (ret.), then of the Edo State High Court, he gave judgement that Danesi was not qualified to be appointed as the Aidonogie.

Being dissatisfied with the judgement, Danesi filed an Appeal at the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal which also refused his prayer. Expectedly, Danesi appealed to the Supreme Court and, on Nov. 27, 2007, the appeal was dismissed with N10, 000 costs awarded to each of the respondents.

While the suits were pending in the courts, laws were passed by the state House of Assembly regarding the said controversy.