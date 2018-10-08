Tambuwal Trails Atiku In PDP Primaries

Sokoto State Governor and one of the frontline aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal at the weekend came second at the exercise described by many faithful as one of the freest and fairest elections in recent times by the party.

Tambuwal got 693 votes behind that of Atiku Abubakar who got 1,532 votes out of a total of 3,221 votes cast at the recently contested primaries held at the Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Before the contest began by 12:30am on Sunday, there had been intense horse trading for a consensus candidate, but all the 12 aspirants refused to give in while insisting that they slug it out in an open field.

Among the 12 aspirants are Datti Buba Ahmed, Dakwambo Ibrahim Hassan, Jonah David Jang, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Sule Lamido.

Others are former Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, Senator David Mark, Senate President Bukuola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Aatahiru Kabiru.

The aspirants were given time to present brief manifestoes to the delegates before voting began early morning on Sunday however, as at 8 am, result were yet to be concluded though it emerged that Abubakar was leading when some delegates Adamawa broke into dancing.

Finally when the votes were declared at about 11:45am of yesterday, it become clear that the former vice president had a dominating lead of over 900 votes.

Chairman of the convention Electoral Committee and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa gave a run down of the results after ballots were counted and sorted out.

A breakdown of the result indicate that Atiku Abubakar had 1,532 votes followed by Tambuwal with 693. Others that trailed behind are Senator Saraki with 317 votes and Alhaji Kwakwanso with 158 votes.

Makarfi got 74 votes, while Lamido had 96 votes.

Bafarawa trailed with 48 votes as Kabiru Turakihad 65 votes.

Former Senate President David Mark got 35 votes, while Datti Ahmed had five votes as against that of Jang of 19.

About 68 votes were voided by the committee