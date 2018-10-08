Stakeholders Want Investment In WASH

Stakeholders in the environment sector have identified Investments in the Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH) sector as panacea to poverty alleviation in the Niger Delta.

This was the outcome of a two-day seminar on Open defecation Free (ODF) organised by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) in Opobo Town, headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

The forum noted that the provision of facilities such as; mobile and communal toilet facilities can create jobs for millions of youths in the region.

They noted that apart from the creation of job opportunities, the situation would reduce conflicts, check the high rate of water borne diseases as well as instill the culture of cleanliness in the region.

They also stressed the need for the strengthening of the various WASH units in the various local government councils with the view to empowering them to embark on more enlightenment campaigns across rural communities in the region.

Facilitator of the programme, Mrs. Kogbara Ayagba I, described investment in “shit business” as a lucrative venture, stressing that investment in toilet facilities is becoming a big business across the world.

Mrs Ayagba I, who is of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, said that people especially those in the Niger Delta can also provide mobile toilets in their various communities.

She said that, the Federal Government has committed so much investments towards ensuring that communities in the Niger Delta are certified as Open Defecation Free (ODF).

According to her, the seminar was to equip the participants with the techniques in the revised protocol for verification as well as, with the skills on validation and certification.

She said that presently, there is an intervention in 74 communities in the state, which include; 50 in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area and 24 in Opobo/Nkoro.

Mrs Ayagba challenged the participants to work hard towards moving the communities to Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

Also speaking the Head of sanitation, Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr. Frankling Faoye, described the lack of supports to WASH units in the various local government areas, stressing that this is hampering the smooth operations of the Agency in the rural areas.

Earlier, declaring the seminar, the General Manager of the Rivers State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) Mr. Napoleon Adah thanked the state Government for extending the Niger Delta Support Programme (NDSP) to more Local Government Areas in the state.