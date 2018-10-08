Saraki, Tambuwal, Others Congratulate Atiku Over Victory …I’ll Listen, Take Advice, Atiku Assures

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu have formally congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for emerging as the Presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just concluded national convention of the party held in Port Harcourt.

Saraki in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu also commended the delegates to the convention and members of the organising committee, led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State,for holding a convention in which a candidate was elected in a free, fair, transparent and rancour-free atmosphere.

“Our just concluded convention was a partisan event which the country can showcase as an example that democracy has a future in Nigeria and that when we are determined we can elect our leaders without any manipulation, intimidation and violation of the law and democratic norms.

“The credit goes to the leadership of our party led by Prince Uche Secondus, the organizing committee led by Governor Okowa, the numerous delegates who came from across the country and conducted themselves in a civil, mature and democratic manner. I give kudos to them. Ekweremadu also congratulated the other aspirants and the PDP on what he described as “crucial and rancor-free”, noting that the process was more important than everything else as all the aspirants were eminently qualified to lead the nation. Reacting to the outcome of the convention, which produced the former Vice President as the winner with 1,532 votes, Ekweremadu said: “I join our teeming party faithful and supporters to congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by God’s grace, on his nomination as the standard-bearer of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election.

This is a watershed and momentous occasion for the PDP and indeed the nation. “More important in the race was the transparent, free, fair, credible, and peaceful process. “I commend the party leadership and the Convention Planning Committee for giving us one of the best primary elections in Nigeria’s history.

“Our party has, by this, demonstrated the full revival of internal democracy and total rebranding for the best democratic ethos. “I commend the aspirants for the maturity, decorum, friendship, and mutual respect that characterised the jostle for the presidential ticket. I urge them and the party faithful to continue to work together for the party’s victory in the 2019 general elections. “The mission to rescue Nigeria towers above individual interest and it is one that we cannot afford to fail Nigerians”.

Also Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, one of the contestants, who lost the nomination ticket to Atiku, congratulated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In is twitter handle, @HEDankwambo, he said: “Congratulations to Former Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the flag bearer of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party.

We are united under one Umbrella and we will work assiduously for our party’s victory in 2019.’’

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesome Wike also congratulated the four-time presidential candidate, for the winning the party’s ticket to stand for the fifth time in 2019.

Wike, in his Twitter handle, @GovWike said: Governor Wike Congratulates former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his emergence As PDP Presidential Candidate.’’

The PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, also tweeted @officialKola “Congratulations to His Excellency, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, the former Vice President of our great country Nigeria as you emerge as the official Presidential flag bearer of our great party @OfficialPDPNig.

Caustic critic of APC, Reno Omokri also tweeted @renoomokri “HE @atiku Abubakar is the next President of Nigeria by God’s Grace. If you believe, all I ask is just for you to comment by saying Amen!’’

At the end of the count of the votes at the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar polled 1,532 to clinch the ticket.

The Fulani-born Waziri of Adamawa, businessman and politician beat 11 other contestants to face another tribesman, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 presidential election.

His closet rival, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, scored 693 votes.

Atiku, a native of a Fulani village of Jada in Adamawa State, was earlier at the end of votes sorting declared the winner of the primary by his agents, Messrs Gbenga Daniel and Ben Murray-Bruce.

With the win, Atiku Abubakar would have to face incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of APC and Mr Donald Duke of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and some others in the February 2019 presidential election.

About 3,274 delegates were at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt and took part in the primary.

The 72-year-old Abubakar, a businessman, who served as the second elected vice-president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), with President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abubakar worked in the Nigeria Customs Service for twenty years, rising to become the Deputy Director before he retired in April 1989 to go into politics.

He ran for the office of governor in the Gongola State (now Adamawa and Taraba States) in 1991, and for the Presidency in 1993, placing third after MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primaries.

Responding,“today, we are witnessing a landmark event because the rebranding of the PDP and the return of democratic governance in this country, we are witnessing the most credible, transparent and fairest primaries.

“I am prepared to listen to you, to take your advice so that together we can be part of the success.

“I believe we have learnt our lessons and we shall continue to improve on this,” he said even as he thanked Governor Nyesom Wike and the government and people of Rivers for playing a good host to Nigerians while the convention lasted.

Atiku said the PDP “cannot afford to fail Nigerians who having seen the failure of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are now prepared to return the PDP back to power.

“It is not just enough to say APC has failed but the PDP must be able to offer solutions to the challenges affecting this nation. That is the only way to take over power from this clueless government.

“Let us not get intoxicated by power but we should build on the achievements recorded in the past few days,” he added.

On a personal note, Atiku thanked his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he said provided him the political tutelage which has provided him with the requisite knowledge to deliver on the biggest stage.

Speaking on behalf of other aspirants, Senator Saraki thanked and congratulated members of the convention planning committee for coming out with what he called “the most credible primary election in the history of the nation.”

He pledged the readiness of all the contestants to work with Atiku to bring victory to the PDP.

“We are you and we are confident that come May 29, 2019, the green, white, red colours of the party will be hoisted as we take over power in our country,” he added.

Atiku told party member that it was time to find solutions to challenges facing the nation.

The 72-year-old Fulani-born business tycoon and politician said PDP had been able to articulate the problems facing Nigeria and it was time to come back to power in order to address the problems.

The party, he said, had never conducted a much better primary since the enthronement of democracy in 1999.

Atiku, who was Vice President to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 – 2007, said: “We have witnessed the most critical and transparent primary in the history of the party.’’

He said it was time for members of the party to come together to support his ticket as he could not do it alone.

The PDP candidate said that he was prepared to consult with all players in the party to ensure the success in the 2019 elections.

He appealed to co-contestants to support him in the fight to win back power from APC.

It would be recalled that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar dramatically swung back into reckoning, in the line up of Peoples Democratic Party aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the party.

The seemingly unbelievable turn around in fortunes for the Waziri Adamawa was propelled by Northern Generals led by General Aliyu Gusau, who had invaded Port Harcourt and were heavily canvassing his candidacy.

This development, it was gathered, came on the heels of the successful prevailing of the Northern Generals on General Olusegun Obasanjo to back down from his avowed threat never to support Atiku Abubakar for the presidency.

It was also gathered that Generals Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar and TY Danjuma having gotten Obasanjo’s nod, dispatched the Aliyu Gusau led northern Generals and leaders to go and persuade the leaders and delegates of the PDP to vote for Atiku Abubakar.

The quest to have the Waziri Adamawa as the candidate of the main opposition party came against the back drop of Western countries, who are said to have given a tacit nod to back moves to compel President Buhari to vacate office, should he lose the presidential elections, next February.

The fear in political circles has been that unlike President Goodluck Jonathan, President Buhari might not be magnanimous in defeat to concede and vacate office.

Leaders of the opposition are worried that Buhari, who is popular with the militant Muslim youths, who are his die hard loyalists, could propel them to foment trouble of unimaginable proportions should he lose.

That, it was discovered, was the major reason most of the leaders backing a Rabiu Kwankwaso candidacy wanted him as a counterpoise to the perceived militancy of the hardcore Buhari supporters.

Kwankwaso, it was believed, also has a large following among the militant Muslim youths.

Gusau and his group were scouring the Rivers State capital meeting governors and leaders and asking for their backing for Atiku.

They are also met with the aspirants and pleading with them to back down and support the initiative to have what they call the best candidate to confront President Buhari at the poll.

It is understood that their meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike was fruitful and his tacit agreement was reached to soft pedal on his backing for Governor Aminu Tambuwal who has also being approached by the northern Generals and leaders to bid his time and wait.

They were said to have also promised to back his candidacy in future.

It was understood that Generals Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami, Danjuma, Gusau and a host of other leaders, who control the system in Nigeria, want President Buhari out at all cost.