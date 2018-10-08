RSFCA Appoints Sports Director Patron

Rivers State Football Coaches Association (RSFCA) has appointed the State Director of Sports, Evangelist Ezekiel Ordu, as one their patrons.

The appointment was in recognition and immense contributions towards the development of the game.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony, at the state sports council, Niger/ Bende Street, Old Port Harcourt Township, Evangelist Ordu said the recognition and patron ship would spur him to put more effort in developing sports, mostly football.

He urged the association to invite their retired colleagues and tap their wealth of experience in terms football development.

The director of sports further called on all stakeholders, including the media to join hands to improve the game, and described sports as an elephant meat which one cannot carry.

“This recognition and patron position will spur me to put more effort in developing sports, mostly football.

Everybody is needed to build football, players that can play should be invited without sentiment and bias. The sports journalists should not be left out, because they play a major role in sports development, besides, sports is a media event.

Apart from that sports is an elephant meat, one person cannot develop it to desirable level, so it is imperative for everybody to join hands to develop sports “Ordu said.

He used the opportunity to introduce Miss Praise Ezinma who is to represent Rivers State for Miss Teen Nigeria 2018.

Speaking, the leader of the delegation, who is also the vice chairman of association, Herben Adibe, said the honour was in recognition of his contributions towards sports development.

“We are recognising those that has contributed towards developing sports. After thorough research we discovered the director of sports, Evangelist Ordu has actually done well” Adibe said.

Also the secretary of the council Sekibo Oruye said the reason why football is not developing as expected was because football administrators who are professionals allowed themselves to mislead by politicians.

He, however, explained that if given the opportunity to chose sporting event for competition he will prefer sports like swimming that has different categories of events that will bring more medals.

Earlier, Walter Inegbenoise while presenting the award of honour said Evangelist Ordu was carefully chosen after much consultation.

