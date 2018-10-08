Rise Against APC’s Impunity, Aisha Buhari Urges Nigerians …Says Oshiomhole Is Incompetent …As Party Affirms Buhari’s Candidature

Wife of the president, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has lamented over what she described as impunity of the highest order in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the conduct of the parties primaries.

Mrs Buhari has specifically accused the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of allegedly being behind the impunity in the party, and called on Nigerians to resist it.

The First Lady, who has expressed her anger on the way the party handled its primaries wondered why it should encourage aspirants for political positions to purchase the party’s nomination form at a high cost and later turn to grant automatic tickets to some aspirants thereby denying those that had purchased form the opportunity to contest.

Mrs Buhari, in a series of tweets on her verified Twitter handle, @aishabuhari, yesterday, dissociated herself from the conduct of the primaries, regretting that the party’s national chairman who has labour background that required staying on the side of the people, should preside over impunity.

She tweeted: “It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

“Many others contested, and yet, had their result delayed fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

“All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.

“It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as: 1. Potable drinking water 2. Basic health care (Primary Health Care centres).

“Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

“Education within conducive and appropriate learning environments”, and advised Nigerians to vote wisely!