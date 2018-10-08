Police Attack: Nobody Can Cow Us, PDP Insists …Says Victory Is Assured In 2019 …Melaye, Murray-Bruce Report To FCT CP -Police

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned as dastardly, unwarranted and unprovoked, today’s unleashing of violence on our leaders, including the Senate President and state governors, by the Police.

The PDP, however, vowed that no amount of attacks, aggression or acts of intimidation will deter it from confronting and dismantling the rigging machinery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and coast to victory in 2019.

“The whole world was shocked when the police physically assaulted, fired teargas cannisters and violently dispersed our party leaders who were on peaceful protest to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, over the use of police by the APC to rig elections, particularly the September 22, 2018 Osun State Governorship election.

“Acting on ‘orders from above’, the police assaulted our elected leaders, including our national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Ekiti Governor, Chief Ayo Fayose, our presidential aspirants, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu, Mallam Sule Lamido, among others.

“This unwarranted attack has left no one in doubt that our Police has finally been turned into a militant wing of the APC, with direct orders to use force to repress opposition and turn our nation into a one party state.

“It has also shown that the Police, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, has officially declared war on the opposition and there is no way our safety is guaranteed under the current police leadership.

“If the Police, which ought to protect the people, the law and the democratic process, could show such violent aggression on notable leaders, then it can no longer be trusted with the welfare and safety of regular citizens.

“One can only imagine the level of violence that is being daily unleashed on our citizens by the APC- control Federal Police.

“It is completely reprehensible that the same APC leaders, Including President Buhari, who were allowed to freely hold protests under the PDP administration, could now turn around to approve police brutality and aggression against the opposition.

“We know that the essence of such attacks is to instil fear and siege mentality on the people so as to cow them to submission ahead of the 2019 general election.

“The PDP therefore calls on all Nigerians and the international community to rise up in direct condemnation of APC’s use of state apparatus of Power against law abiding citizens and groups.

“On our own part, the PDP lists this particular violent attack as a wake-up call to all Nigerians to rise in defense of our democracy.

“This country belongs to all of us and the PDP will never allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to in any way whatsoever, intimidate or subjugate us ahead of the 2019 elections.

“We are now determined to face all force of intimidation until we return our nation to the path of rule of law, good governance and national cohesion,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the police said, yesterday, that following its invitation last week Friday, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce are to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja by 10am today, for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the press release from the Force Headquarters on 5th October, 2018.

The police said preliminary investigation carried out so far by its operatives into the above mentioned incident reveals that Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, were captured on camera for their active involvement in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety.

The police said this caused innocent people to scamper for safety and violent attack on policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, pushing and hitting the policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to police equipment and government properties; have case to answer.

A statement by Force PRO, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said, “Consequently, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce are to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja by 10am on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the Press Release from the Force Headquarters on 5th October, 2018.

“However, further investigation is ongoing to determine the level of involvement and culpability of other individuals and personalities who were seen at the scene of the crime on the date of the incident.

“Police invitation letters to Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce for them to report to the Commissioner of Police, FCT remains valid”, he said.