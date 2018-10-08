PDP’ll Produce Nigeria’s Next President -Jonathan

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan declared, yesterday, that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP0 would produce Nigeria’s next President in 2019.

This is as he said that the greatest problem currently facing the country was disunity, saying Nigeria needs a leader that can bring her together.

Jonathan stated this while addressing delegates and presidential aspirants at the 2018 PDP elective National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

He expressed sadness that people were beginning to ask themselves if they belong to Nigeria in view of the goings-on there, stressing the need for Nigerians to select someone that can truly unite her as the next President; saying other things will fall in place.

“I will always say that the greatest problem we face today in Nigeria is disunity. People are beginning to ask themselves whether they belong to the country.

“We must select the next President; a person that can bring Nigeria together. Let us first have Nigeria, then others will follow.

“We are here because 12 people just spoke to us. One of them will be the next President of this country,” Jonathan stated, and therefore, urged the delegates to make informed choices among the pool of eminently qualified aspirants.

He further said, “I am confused as to which of them to pick. Most of them have seen you privately, seen you in public and they spoke to you today.

“One person who also knows the 12 persons so well is myself. I started interacting with most of them from 1998/99 till date. I have worked with all of them.

“I have known them left, right and centre and I can say that they are all eminently qualified to rule this country. But among the pool of qualified gentlemen, we are going to select one based on some key criteria.

“They are all qualified. You have to look at it critically and vote,” he advised.

He noted that with the PDP having the leadership of both the Upper and Lower Chambers of the National Assembly and the growing number of Governors, the party is set to take over power in next year’s general election.

According to him: “One thing that makes me happy today is that I remember the good days of PDP. Yes, we are in opposition, but today we have the Senate President. Yes, we are in opposition, but today we have the Speaker, House of Representatives.

Dennis Naku