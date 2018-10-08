PDP Professionals Tasks Members On Cohesion, Commitment

The National PDP Professionals and Business Group (NPPBG) has urged the party faithful to collectively work for the victory of the party to foster the development of the country.

The National Coordinator of the Group, Dr. Arome Salifu who made this call at a press conference organised in Port Harcourt, said the strength of the nation’s democracy is in the hands of the party’s professionals.

Dr. Arome decried the socio-economic challenges faced by the country under the APC-led Federal Government.

We have observed with dismay the present APC led government, as the most vicious, clueless and weptocratic government that has destroyed everything good in our dear country”, he said.

He also called on the party to uplift the standard of living of the people and place the nation on a glorious paths towards sustainable economic growth.

He added that the party had qualified men and women who would collectively work towards delivering Nigerians from the oppression they are facing currently.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the group in ensuring good governance and stated that Nigeria under good leadership could manage her resources , equitably for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Our core vision is to inspire and explore excellent leadership within the party and by extension across the country at all levels of governance” he said.

Iragunima Benice