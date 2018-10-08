PDP Convention: Delta Speaker Congratulates Atiku, Lauds Okowa

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer for his landslide victory.

The Speaker in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu yesterday, also commended Governor Okowa for conducting a peaceful and credible PDP 2018 elective National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Speaker hailed Abubakar, saying he emerged through a very transparent election process with 1,532 votes.

Rt. Hon Oborevowori urged members of the party to rally support for the PDP flagbearer for the February 2019 presidential election, maintaining that he has what it takes to lead the party to victory.

He also showered praises on Governor Okowa for successfully conducting the most credible and peaceful PDP presidential primary in the history of the party.

“When the governor was named the Chairman, Planning Committee of the Special National Convention of the PDP, I knew that he was going to do a great job.

“This is not the first time he has been given this type of assignment. The governor did extremely well as the chairman of the planning committee of the convention. He has never failed to deliver on a given assignment by the Party.

“Our Governor is a product of democracy, he started from the grassroots. He is a true Democrat. He worked very hard to deliver a credible, free, fair and acceptable Convention in Port Harcourt.

“Our Governor is a man of integrity and transparency. Members of our great party, Nigerians and the international community are satisfied with the conduct of the convention”, the Speaker submitted.

He added that “The Governor is gifted and a blessing to our generation. He has perfected in the act of conducting free, fair, transparent and acceptable elections.”